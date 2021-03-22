Alexandrea Yates

Alexandrea Yates, 27, of Guyandotte, West Virginia, died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Union Baptist Church, 10109 State Route 141 Kitts Hill, with Rev. Jeremy Simpson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Flag Spring Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until time of services at the church.

Flowers may be sent and memorial donations in her honor can be made to help with final expenses.

Her family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.