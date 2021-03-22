expand
Ad Spot

March 22, 2021

Scottie Adkins

By Obituaries

Published 10:41 am Monday, March 22, 2021

Scottie Adkins

Scottie Dale Adkins, 51, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Adkins.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Bobby Young and Rev. James. Short. Burial will follow in Adkins Family Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Kentucky relaxes virus-related curfew for bars, restaurants

Holly Blevins

Scottie Adkins

Linda Delawder

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Are you making any plans to take a vacation later this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business