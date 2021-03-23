FOOD: Breakfast Burrito

• 1 Silver Fern Farms New Zealand 100% Grass-Fed New York Strip Steak (10 ounces)

• Oil

• Salt, to taste

• Pepper, to taste

• 1/2 onion, finely chopped

• 1 red bell pepper, sliced lengthwise

• 4 large mushrooms, sliced

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2-1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 tomato, finely chopped

• 8 eggs

• 1/2 cup milk

• 4 large tortillas

• 1 cup spinach

• 1 1/2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

• 1/4 cup cilantro

• 1 avocado

• Lime wedges (optional)

• Hot sauce (optional)

Remove steak from packaging and set aside 10 minutes. Once steak reaches room temperature, heat pan over medium-high heat.

Rub steak with oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook until medium-rare, approximately 3-4 minutes each side. Remove from pan and cover loosely with tinfoil to rest 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium and add splash of oil. Add onion; cook 1 minute. Add red bell pepper and mushrooms; cook 1 minute.

Add cumin, paprika and chili powder; stir through.

When veggies are tender (about 2 minutes), add tomato and cook until soft. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

In large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and salt and pepper, to taste.

Heat pan to medium heat and add splash of oil.

Pour egg mixture into pan and cook, lifting and folding eggs until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.

Lay tortillas on flat surface or plate.

In center of tortilla, add cooked veggies and top with thinly sliced beef. Add handful of spinach, scrambled eggs, crumbled feta, cilantro and avocado. Fold bottom of tortilla and roll.

Serve with lime wedges and hot sauce, if desired.