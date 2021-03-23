Shirley Johnson

Shirley R. Johnson, 83, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greasy Ridge Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, with Pastor Robert Johnson officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.