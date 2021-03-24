Chesapeake boutique off to strong start

Store offers clothing, accessories, gift items

CHESAPEAKE — It has only been open for two weeks as of today, but Jamareid Boutique has already seen a steady stream of customers.

“So far, so good,” Jerica Ross, who co-owns the store, located at 407 Third Ave. in Chesapeake, with Lauren Hardin, said of business.

The shop specializes in women’s fashion in all sizes, as well as children’s clothing.

Ross, a teacher with Fairland schools, said she had already been doing business for two years out of one room when she decided to partner up with Hardin, who works at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Hardin said that, in addition to clothing, they also sell home décor, food items, accessories and other items.

“More of a gift shop style,” she said.

They said they plan to sell things made by local producers, such as maple syrup and jewelry.

“There are wonderful people here who make things locally,” Hardin said.

Ross and Hardin are also doing Facebook live sales on Sundays and Wednesdays.

“People can buy merchandise and pick it up or have it shipped,” Ross said.

She said the shop also accepts payment through Sezzle.

Jamareid is an addition to a growing business area, with the shop being one of several businesses to open on the street in the last year, including the Ohio Valley Outlet, which launched in October, and Wagging in Style pet grooming, who opened last March. A bakery is set to open on the block in the near future.

As for their store, Ross and Hardin said they hopes to offer something unique to those who come by.

“These are all brands not seen in a chain store,” she said. “These are boutique brands. And they’re at affordable prices. We want women’s fashion to be fun.”

“And easily accessible,” Hardin said.

Jamareid Boutique is open from 4-8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit the shop on Facebook and Instagram and at jamareid.commentsold.com.