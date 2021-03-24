Community calendar

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Monday

ESC Board Meeting

The Lawrence County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet in a special session at noon at the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, 304 N. Second Street, Ironton. It is a special due to a change in time from a regulary scheduled board meeting.

April 3

Pancake Breakfast

The South Point Fire Department will host its pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire department, located at 104 Eisenhower St., beginning at 7 a.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Curbside pickup and delivery within the village is available. To place orders, call 740–317-4443 or 740–744-8426.

South Point Yard Sale

The village of South Point will host its biannual yard sale throughout the day. The event is village wide.

April 4

Pianist at Easter Sunday Service

Ironton First United Methodist Church, 101 North Fifth Street, Ironton, will host pianist Alsbrooks Smith Jr. at the 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. The public is invited to attend.

April 5

Chesapeake Council

The Chesapeake Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. at village hall.

April 6

South Point Council

The South Point Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at village hall.

April 11

Lawrence County Museum Opens

The Lawrence County Museum will open for its 2021 season at 1 p.m. The museum will be open 1–4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

April 12

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

April 20

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m.