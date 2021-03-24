expand
March 24, 2021

EDITORIAL: Support local business

By Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

With today’s paper and our feature on Jamareid Boutique, we are midway through a series of stories profiling new businesses in Chesapeake.

All of those featured have opened within the past year and have brought something new and locally-owned to Third Avenue in the village.

It is always good to see buildings, which have previously sat vacant, get a new face and bring new economic energy to a community.

The past year has been a trying time for many with the COVID-19 pandemic and small businesses have been hit especially hard.

And to launch a new business and have it succeed in such an environment is an even bigger challenge. We commend all of these owners for their hard work in getting to this point.

We would like to continue to spotlight locally-owned businesses throughout the county and Tri-State.

If you know of a new establishment in your area that you think is deserving of more attention, or a longtime business that is worthy of recognition, let us know and we will do our best to cover them.

