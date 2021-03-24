John Clare

Sept. 22, 1943–March 22, 2021

John Thomas Clare, 77, of Ironton, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Clare was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Ironton, a son to the late Hayward James and Marie (Haskins) Clare.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marilou (Saunders) Clare, whom he married April 2, 1963.

John was a 1962 graduate of Ironton High School.

He retired from Marathon Petroleum in 2003, after 30-plus years as a lab technician.

John was a member St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Left to cherish his memory, including his wife, Marilou, are two daughters, Evie (Ed) Kesling, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Mary Beth (Rodney – deceased) Mullins, of Ironton; two grandsons, Zach (Aimee) Dickerson and McDaniel Adam (Shamra Riley) Mullins; three great-grandchildren, Emerson Joy Dickerson, Marlee Hope and Paislee Grace Mullins; and a host of many other family members, friends and neighbors who will miss him greatly

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Monday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, a procession will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. to St. Lawrence Church for the service.

