Larry Dexter

Larry R. Dexter, 79, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

No visitation will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

