Vaccine clinic set for today

SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Health Department will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today at the South Point Board of Education building.

The department will be offering the Moderna vaccine in both first and second doses and the clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of state residence.

Those who get the Moderna vaccine are to wait 28 days between the two doses.

Appointments may be made at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-ins are welcome. For questions, call 740-532-3962.

The board of education is located at 302 High St. in South Point.