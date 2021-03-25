Special needs youth fishing event is June 5

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP — Special Needs Youth Sportsmen has announced that their spring fishing event will take place on Saturday, June 5.

Mike Finley, with the group, said that “everyone is welcome to come” and all parents need to do is show up with children and fish.

Those taking part will meet on the lot of South Point Tractor Supply at 8 a.m., where they will proceed in a caravan to the fishing site, located nearby.

Equipment, bait and poles will be provided and there is no cost to take part in the activities at the pond, which is stocked beforehand.

Finley said that the group will also provide breakfast and lunch.

This will be the group’s first regular event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Finley said.

Special Needs Youth Sportsmen, a nonprofit organization, was founded by George McCalvin in 2011 and serves more than 300 children and their families.

The group is dedicated to helping those with special needs enjoy outdoor activities, such as fishing, hunting and survival training and hosts four events throughout the year — two fishing events, a pheasant hunt and a deer hunt.

For more information on the group, visit www.specialneedsyouth.com.