Coal Grove will be flushing water lines on Monday

On Monday, Unger Construction will be flushing water lines throughout the Village of Coal Grove.

This will result in some customers experiencing discolored water. Avoid running the hot water.

If your water is discolored, try running the cold water at the lowest pressure for five minutes to clear out your plumbing. If this does not clear up the problem, wait about an hour and repeat.

You can should also clean the screen on the faucets. This will minimize getting discolored water into the hot water tank.

Please delay doing laundry until the water has cleared.