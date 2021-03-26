OUS student gets 2021 Outstanding Female Student Leader Award

Ohio University Southern student Ashlee Blankenship, of Ironton, was among seven OHIO Regional Higher Education students to receive the 2021 Outstanding Female Student Leader Award during the 15th Annual Celebrate Women virtual conference on Friday, March 19.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must have a GPA of at least 3.0, be seen as leaders and excel in service to the community.

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be chosen as an Outstanding Female Student Leader,” Blankenship said. “I love my school and I am thrilled to be nominated.”

Oreatha Murray, recruiter for the Southern campus, nominated Blankenship for the award.

“Over the last five years, I have seen Ashlee grow from a high school student with leadership skills and drive to a college senior who has mentored so many along the way,” Murray said. “She represents Ohio University well as a student ambassador and as a student. She isn’t afraid to ask questions to learn and grow. She never hesitates to take lead or ownership on a project but is also a team player. Ashlee immediately came to my mind when nominations came around for this award.”

Blankenship is a middle childhood education major at Ohio University Southern and is a student ambassador for the admission department. She conducts campus tours, assists with applications, assists with running on campus events and participates in off-campus recruiting events like Summer Motion, local high school application days and college fairs.

She also trains student employees and assist with orientation and virtual events and creates a monthly newsletter. She has completed professional development and leadership programs, is a tutor and a member of the Education Club.

Before Blankenship enrolled at the Southern campus, she received the P.A.W.S Award (Pursing Achievement With Southern), which is awarded to high school students who show strong work ethic, have a minimum 3.5 GPA and are highly interested in attending Southern.

She is also a recipient of the Freshman Excellence Scholarship and the Dean’s Southern Scholarship.

“I would not change a single experience I have been through at Ohio University Southern. I only wish I could do more for the school. I want to reach more students. I want more people to feel the love for this school that I do. Knowing that someone looked at me as an Outstanding Student Leader, means the most to me.”