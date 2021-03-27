Holliday appointed to juvenile justice council

Will help address youth crime, delinquency issues

COLUMBUS — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday last week was appointed to

the Governor’s Council on Juvenile Justice. Holliday will serve a two-year term from March 19, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2023.

“I am honored to serve on the Governor DeWine’s Council on Juvenile Justice, as it offers another opportunity to advocate on behalf of our children,” Holliday said. “As a county commissioner, I am constantly looking to improve the quality of life for the people I serve and there is no better way to build a brighter future than by investing in our youth today.”

The federal Office of Justice and Juvenile and Delinquency Prevention provides annual Title II Formula Grant Funding to Ohio to assist the state in preventing and reducing delinquency as well as address juvenile crime.

The Department of Youth Services awards this funding, through a competitive process, to community-based youth-servicing agencies to provide direct services to youth. Programs selected for funding must intend to prevent or reduce delinquency and must promote positive youth development.

As a condition of the award, the state must convene a state advisory group to over the administration of the Title II Formula Grant by acting as a supervisory board.

In Ohio, the group is the Governor’s Council on Juvenile Justice. As part of the council’s responsibilities, they review applications and select programs that will receive funding.

“Since I have known her, Commissioner Holliday has been an active and dedicated commissioner and CCAO member. Her involvement as a CCAO board member has been invaluable as we work to build stronger counties for a stronger Ohio,” CCAO executive director Cheryl Subler said. “I have no doubt she will flourish in this new role as county leaders continue to improve the state-county partnership.”