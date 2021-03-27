United Way celebrates virtually

United Way of the River Cities (UWRC) hosted its annual Celebration of Excellence virtually on Wednesday. This webinar served as a review for the year and a celebration of donors and volunteers.

Many organizations in Lawrence County received funding from UWRC over the past year, including Dawson-Bryant High School, Fairland High School, South Point High School, Symmes Valley High School, Harvest for the Hungry, Backpack Buddies and more.

In a response to COVID-19, UWRC raised and distributed nearly $163,000 through a relief and recovery fund. Local nonprofits applied for micro grants that helped to meet the needs of the community, and 21,000 masks were distributed to those who needed them.

The keynote speaker of the event was Shane Finster, a board member from Armstrong Cable located in South Point. Vertiv in Ironton received a Trendsetter of the Year award, with the company matching employee gifts.

For more information about how to donate or become a volunteer, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org.