Mart, Estep key Lady Vikings sweep

AID — When the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings need a pitcher, they shop at Savannah Mart. When they need offense, they only need to take an Estep. Emily Estep, that is.

Behind Mart’s pitching in the first game and Estep’s hitting in the second game, the Lady Vikings swept the South Gallia Lady Rebels 8-2 and 6-2 in the season opening games on Saturday.

“It was a good start. We have a lot of young kids playing. They have a lot of energy and they’re excited to play,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Mart pitched a complete game in the opener as she allowed 4 hits, struck out 15 and did not walk a batter. She also went 2-4 with a home run.

The Lady Vikings had 14 hits as Kelsie Gothard was 3-4 with a double and Kylie Thompson 3-4 and a triple.

After South Gallia got a run in the top of the first, Desiree Simpson reached on an error, Thompson singled, they moved up on a wild pitch and Gothard singled them home.

The lead went to 3-1 in the second when Thompson tripled and Gothard singled.

The Lady Vikings got two more runs in the fourth when Gothard singled and Mart helped her own cause with a 2-run homer.

Symmes put the game out of reach with three runs in the sixth.

Jocelyn Carpenter doubled and Simpson homered. Thompson then singled and scored on a double by Gothard.

In the second game, Estep provided the offense as she went 3-for-4 with her first career home run and she drove in 5 runs.

Lauren Wells went the first 5-plus innings for the win. She fanned 5 and walked one while giving up 5 hits. Mart finished for the save as she struck out 5.

The Lady jumped in front in the first inning.

Thompson walked and Gothard doubled for a run. Estep then cranked a 2-run home run and it was 3-0.

In the fifth, Gothard and Mart walked and Estep singled to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Thompson walked, Mart singled and Estep delivered a 2-run single.

The Lady Vikings host Chesapeake on Monday.

First Game

South Gallia 100 000 1 = 2 4 3

Sym. Valley 210 203 x = 8 14 1

Jessie Rutt and Isabella Cochran. Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Mart (K-15, BB-0). L-Rutt (K-4, BB-1). Hitting-SG: Jessie Rutt 2-3, 2B, Clary 1-3, M. Spurlock 1-3; SV: Kelsie Gothard 3-4 2B, Kylie Thompson 3-4 3B, Savannah Mart 2-4 HR, Desiree Simpson 1-4 HR, Emily Estep 1-4, Lauren Wells 1-3 2B, Kylie Jenkins 1-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3 2B.

Second Game

South Gallia 000 101 0 = 2 5 2

Sym. Valley 300 012 x = 6 9 1

MaKayla Waugh and Hurlowe. Lauren Wells, Savannah Mart (6) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (IP-5, H-5, K-5, BB-1, ER-2). Save-Mart (IP-2, K-5, BB-1, H-0). L-Waugh (K-4, BB-7). Hitting-SG: Jessie Rutt 2-3 2B, Cochran 1-3 2B, Hurlowe 1-2, Spurlock 1-3); SV: Emily Estep 3-4 HR 5-RBI, Kaitlyn Stevenson 1-2, Lauren Wells 1-4, Savannah Mart 1-2, Kelsie Gothard 1-2 2B.