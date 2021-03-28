Sloan, Wylie shut down Valley as Ironton wins opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Jacob Sloan just needed his PC.

No, not his personal computer. His pitching attributes of patience and composure.

Sloan didn’t let a rocky start upset his focus as he pitched 4 strong innings as the Ironton Fighting Tigers opened the season with a 7-5 win over the Lucasville Valley Indians on Saturday.

Sloan allowed 4 hits and 4 runs — all unearned — while striking out two and walking just one to get the win.

Jon Wylie made his varsity debut with 3 innings of relief work for the save. He gave up one hit, one earned run, struck out 7 and walked one.

“Sloan kept his composure after we started sluggish in the field. He settled in and commanded his pitches,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie. “Then (Jon) Wylie came in and threw strikes and closed it out.”

Valley took the lead in the first inning by scoring 3 unearned runs on two walks, an error, an RBI single by Hunter Edwards and another error.

But Ironton came back to score 5 runs in the second inning to take the lead for good.

Kyle Howell led off the second with a hit, Ryan Ashley was safe on an error and Ashton Duncan singled in a run. Jon Wylie was hit by a pitch and Cameron Deere had a 2-run single. Nate Bias and Sloan both walked forcing in runs.

“Offensively, we have to get better but we were able to have the one big inning and Deere had a big hit,” said coach Wylie.

The Fighting Tigers stretched the lead to 7-3 in the third.

Ashley singled, Duncan was safe on an error, Wylie singled for a run and Trevor Kleinman was safe on an error as a run scored.

Valley got an unearned run in the fourth when Chase Morrow got a 2-out single and Austin McIntosh reached on an error.

The Indians final run scored in the seventh on a walk to Andrew Adronis and a 2-out double by Edwards.

Coach Wylie said it was exciting to be playing again after schools missing last season due to the COVID panicdemic.

“It was just great to get back to playing high school baseball and get a win today,” said coach Wylie.

Ironton is at Wellston on Monday and host Wheelersburg on Tuesday.

Lucasville 300 100 1 = 5 5 4

Ironton 052 000 x = 7 7 3

Breckon Williams, Devin Wiley (4) and Andrew Adronis. Jacob Sloan, Jon Wylie (5) and Nate Bias, Connor Kleinman. W-Sloan (IP-4, H-4, R-4, ER-0, K-2, BB-1). Save-Wylie (IP-3, H-1, R-1-ER-1, K-7, BB-1). L-Williams (IP-3, H-6, R-7, ER-0, K-5, BB-2). Wiley (IP-3, H-1, R-0, K-3, BB-4). Hitting-LV: Andrew Adronis 1-2 RBI, Hunter Edwards 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Chase Morrow 1-2, Austin McIntosh 1-3; Ironton: Cameron Deere 2-4 2-RBI, Jacob Sloan 1-2 RBI, Kyle Howell 1-3, Ryan Ashley 1-4, Ashton Duncan 1-3 RBI, Jon Wylie 1-2 RBI.