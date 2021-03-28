Vikings sweep Rebels to open season

Jim Walker

AID — Now, that’s the way you want to start the season.

The Symmes Valley Vikings used strong pitching, good defense and timely hitting to open the season with a sweep of the South Gallia Rebels on Saturday in a pair of 5-inning run rule wins, 12-0 and 14-1.

“Our pitchers threw the ball well and we played pretty good defense. All our outfielders can run and cover a lot of ground, they can catch the ball and they throw well. It’s good to get started in a positive way,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

In the first game, Devin Renfore and Logan Brace combined for a no-hitter. Renfroe struck out all 9 outs in his 3 innings of work with a walk for the win. Brace fanned 3 and walked one in 2 innings.

Levi Best went 2-for-3 to lead the offense. A.J. Litteral was 1-1 with a double, Caden Brammer and Renfroe were 1-2 and Levi Niece 1-3.

The Vikings scored 4 runs in the first.

Best singled, Brammer was safe on an error and Best stole third and scored when Niece hit into a fielder’s choice. Litteral had a 2-run double and he scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Vikings erupted for 8 in the second inning on 4 walks, an error and Niece’s 2-run single.

In the second game, Brammer started and went 2 innings for the win. Brayden Webb worked the next 2 innings and Tanner McComas pitched the fifth inning as they combined to limit the Rebels to 2 hits.

Best was 2-2, Eli Patterson 1-1 with a double and Litteral and McComas 1-2 to pace the offense.

South Gallia got a run in the top of the first but the Vikings rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the inning.

Best doubled, Brammer, Niece and Litteral, Patterson and McComas all walked and two wild pitches produced 5 runs.

The Vikings got 2 runs in the second as Litteral singled, stole second, moved up on a wild pitch, Patterson walked, McComas had an RBI single and Patterson scored on a wild pitch.

The lead went to 13-1 in the third inning.

Best singled, Brammer reached on an error, two walks, a hit batsman and Patterson had a 2-run double to key the uprising.

The final run scored in the fourth when Brammer walked, moved up on a wild pitch and fielder’s choice and scored on a passed ball.

Symmes Valley will host Rock Hill on Tuesday.

First Game

South Gallia 000 00 = 0 0 3

Sym. Valley 480 0x = 12 6 0

Unrue and Gavin Reynolds. Devin Renfroe, Logan Brace (4) and Nick Strow. W-Renfroe (IP-3, K-9, BB-1). Brace (IP-2, K3-, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 2-3, Caden Brammer 1-2, Levi Niece 1-3, A.J. Litteral 1-1 2B, Devin Renfroe 1-2.

Second Game

South Gallia 100 00 = 1 2 4

Sym. Valley 526 1x = 14 5 1

Alex Oram and Galen Bevan. Caden Brammer, Brayden Webb (3), Tanner McComas (5) and A.J. Litteral. W-Brammer (IP-2, H-2, R-1, K-4). Webb (IP-2, K-2, BB-1). McComas (IP-1, K-1). Hitting-SG: Small 1-3, Oram 1-2; SV: Levi Best 2-2, A.J. Litteral 1-2, Eli Patterson 1-1 2B, Tanner McComas 1-2.