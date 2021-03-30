Carolyn Giles

Nov. 14, 1941–March 29, 2021

Carolyn Kay (Markel) Giles, 79, of Ironton, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Carolyn was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Don and Mary Louise (Jones) Markel.

Carolyn was a graduate of Ironton High School.

Carolyn was one of the first woman to drive a semi-truck to haul coil steel. She also trained Lipizzaner stallions and retired as a nurse for Best Care.

She was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her two sons, Charles (Cheryl) Giles of Moline, Illinois, and Samuel (Maple) Giles of Taylorsville, Georgia; sister, Mary Lou Day, of Ironton; and two grandsons, Christopher Giles and Charles Giles, both of Dekalb, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating.

Friends may call Thursday 1:30 p.m. until time of the service.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer the Giles family condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.