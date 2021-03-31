Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Notes

145th Opening Day in Cincinnati

Thursday, April 1 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.

Gates open to the public at 2:40 p.m. (2:10 p.m. for Season Ticket Members) Pregame ceremonies start at 3:30 p.m.

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Retiring Ohio Senator Rob Portman will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Sen. Portman will toss the ball from the seats (behind the Reds dugout) to the field.

• In Memoriam: A Moment of Remembrance prior to the National Anthem to honor the lives of former Reds players, coaches and staff who have passed away since last year’s Opening Day, including a special tribute to Hall of Famer Joe Morgan.

• National Anthem: Marlana VanHoose from Denver, Ky. will sing the National Anthem.

• Honorary Captains: Lisa and Summer Morgan, the daughter and granddaughter of Hall of Famer Joe Morgan, will serve as the Honorary Captains of the game.

• Player Introductions: Rosters of both teams will be announced and players will line the first and third base paths for introductions.

• Flyover: The pregame flyover will be performed by two F-16 Fighting Falcons of the 112th (one-twelfth) Fighter Squadron “Stingers” from the 180th Fighter Wing Ohio Air National Guard Base in Toledo, Ohio.

• Game Ball Delivery: The Reds will pay tribute to all frontline workers and medical professionals, and a local Frontline All-Star, Som Vongprachanh from the Kroger Marketplace in Oakley, will receive an official game ball during this ceremony.

• Unity Celebration Featuring Reds Youth Academy Student Athletes: Pregame ceremonies highlighting a commitment for positive change and inclusiveness in the community and recognizing members of the Reds RBI 18U baseball team who have signed letters of intent to play baseball in college. (Official signing ceremony to honor all players to be announced later this spring)

• Findlay Market Basket: Representatives from Findlay Market will make their annual “Findlay Market Basket” presentation to Reds President and COO Phil Castellini.

• Cincinnati Bell Hometown Hero: First Sergeant Adam Koster (ret.) will be honored as the Cincinnati Bell Hometown Hero of the game. 1SG Koster served 35 years in military intelligence, most recently with the United States Central Command in Tampa, FL.

• Kroger First Responder: Firefighter/EMT Chris Courtney of the Worthington (OH) Fire Department will be honored as the Kroger First Responder of the game. Chris has been with the Worthington Fire Department for 22 years and with Ohio Task Force One for seven years.

• God Bless America: Master Sergeant Christin Foley from the Wright Patterson Air Force Base ‘Band of Flight’ will sing “God Bless America” during the 7th inning stretch. Prior to singing of “God Bless America,” we will pause for a Moment of Silence to honor the lives lost in our nation to the global pandemic.

• Fan Giveaway: All fans will receive a 2021 Reds magnetic schedule and car magnet featuring a #8 patch in memory of Joe Morgan, presented by PNC Bank.