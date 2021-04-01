Lake Vesuvius’ Oakhill and Iron Ridge campgrounds will open for partial season

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest will be opening the Oakhill and Iron Ridge campgrounds at the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area on April 23.

The campgrounds will remain open through at least July 11, before closing again to replace a damaged waterline, while Big Bend Beach will remain closed for the entire 2021 season.

Due to ongoing maintenance projects the campgrounds will operate without running water. Campground guests will instead have access to portable restrooms, handwashing stations and non-potable water at the dumping station.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Wayne National Forest website www.fs.usda.gov/wayne throughout the summer, as the campgrounds may be able to remain open longer than July 11.

“Our goal for this season is to provide campers with a fun and comfortable stay,” said Ironton District Ranger Tim Slone. “We know that camping at Lake Vesuvius is an enjoyable summer experience for many people from both in and out of state, and we’re doing our best to continue to provide that service.”

Campsites will be available by reservation at a fee of $20 per night. Those interested in making a reservation can visit www.recreation.gov.

The campgrounds remained closed for much of the 2020 season due to ongoing breaks and leaks in the approximately 5.7-mile waterline that supplies potable water to the recreation facilities at Lake Vesuvius.

“As construction progresses, we’ll be able to determine if it’s possible to keep the campgrounds open past July 11,” said Slone. “Our goal is consistency, and right now, we’re confident we can keep the campgrounds open until mid-July and provide services like portable toilets and water for the dumping station to make the stay a comfortable, worthwhile experience.”