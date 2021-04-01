Letter to the editor: Color choice disrespectful of OU team, fans

It sounded like a great gesture, to light up the courthouse in green to show support for the Ohio University Bobcats ,who were playing in the NCAA basketball tournament.

Apparently, that support was short-lived. On Monday evening, the team played in the second round of the tournament (after winning over Virginia’s team) and I was so disappointed and even angry to see the courthouse lit up in BLUE, the color of that night’s opposing team.

To me, that was more than not supporting our team, it was a slap in the face of all of us who always support the Ohio University Bobcats.

Lois Terkhorn

Ironton