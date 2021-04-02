Brenda Terry

April 1, 1960–March 30, 2021

Brenda (Delawder) Terry, 60, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Brenda was born April 1, 1960, a daughter to the late Viola (Bob) Russell and Frank Delawder.

Brenda was a graduate of Green High School and was a homemaker.

She attended Franklin Furnace Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Michael, Chris and Jeremy Terry; six siblings, Steve Russell, Bobby Russell, Wayne Russell, Gary Russell, Sharon Russell and Larry Delawder; six grandchildren, Jayden, Tabby, Dustin, Dylan, Julianna and Brianna Terry; and a host of nieces and nephews, who will miss her.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday noon until the time of the service.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.