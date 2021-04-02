Citywide Easter egg hunts slated for Saturday

expand
April 2, 2021

The City of Ironton, the Lawrence County Commissioners, Ironton City Schools and the Ironton Elks Lodge will have the first annual citywide Easter egg hunt at three locations on Saturday.

By Staff Reports

• For toddlers to 5-year-olds, their egg hunt will at 12:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Ironton High School.

• For 6–9 year olds, their egg hunt will be at 1:45 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse, beginning at 1:45 p.m.

• For kids ages 10-12, their hunt will be at 3 p.m. at Moulton’s Field.

