Johnny Deere

Jan. 19, 103–April 1, 2021

Johnny Lee Deere, 88, of South Point, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

John was born Jan. 19, 1933 in Russell, Kentucky, a son of the late Joseph and Dora Abrams Deere.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Arthur Deere; two sisters, Catherine Lee and Josephine Meek; and one brother, Clyde Deere.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War.

He retired in 1995 from AK Steel after 43 years of service.

He was a member of Tri-State Baptist Temple and enjoyed playing cards, fishing and growing tomatoes.

He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Cincinnati and a member of South Point Masonic Lodge #497.

John is survived by his children, Joseph A. Deere and Todd A. (Audra) Deere, all of South Point; two sisters, Ruth Russell, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Carol (Michael) York, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Danyelle (Josh) Dunfee, Trevor Deere and Cameron Deere; two great-grandchildren, Larkyn Dunfee and Davis Dunfee; and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastors Dean Fulks and Jim Beals officiating.

Masonic and Military graveside rights will be observed.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, OH. Friends may visit 6 –8 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.