Horse camp announces events for year

AID — Elkins Creek Horsecamp has announced several events for the year, including a special weekend for their opening next month.

Jill McCleese, who owns the camp, along with her husband Rick, said they will open with the Red Bud Ride Weekend April 15-18.

“A lot of people like to come then, because the red buds are in bloom,” she said. “We’ll have a band and the locals are welcome to come and listen to the music.”

Following that will be a fundraising event for Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, set for April 30-May 2 and catered by Frisch’s Big Boy.

The group, based out of West Virginia, provides care for horses and auctions them off and adopts them to homes.

“It’s really impressive what they do,” McCleese said.

Also coming up is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, set for June 10-13, which will be catered by Moe’s Southwest Grill.

McCleese said they have raised $100,000 for the hospital over eight years.

An Iron Horse Endurance Race is set for Sept. 16-19.

She said this is a resurrection of an event which used to take place locally in the 1980s and that those taking part will ride 100 miles over 24 hours on trails near Lake Vesuvius.

“It’s like going to Columbus,” she said of the distance covered.

The couple launched Elkins Creek Horse Camp, located adjacent to Wayne National Forest, in 2008.

There is access to about 100 miles of trails across from the camp.

The camp, located at 223 Twp. Rd. 245, offers 65 electric sites and primitive sites for camping, 98 stalls, tack shop, restrooms and showers, shelter house, private bunk rooms, and cabin, wagon and canoe rentals.

For more information on Elkins Creek Horsecamp and to find out about more events and to make reservations, visit www.elkinscreekhorsecamp.com.