MLB sponsors forced All-Star Game move

According to a report from prominent reporter/writer Howard Bryant, MLB’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta was not driven by a threatened player boycott, but rather by “Corporate sponsor pressure.”

According to Bryant, neither the players nor the MLBPA was permitted a vote on the issue.

MLB lists the following companies as corporate sponsors on their website:

• Arm and Hammer

• Bank of America

• Blue-Emu Pain Relief Cream

• Budweiser

• Camping World

• Chevrolet

• Clear

• Citrix

• Draft Kings

• Evan Williams Bourbon

• Extreme Networks

• Flonase

• Gatorade

• Geico

• Good Sam

• Google

• Hankook Tires

• HyperIce

• Loan Depot

• Lysol

• Mastercard

• MGM Resorts

• Mitel

• Netspend

• NTT

• Old Dominion Freight Lines

• Oxi Clean

• Roman

• Scott’s

• SiriusXM

• Spectrum Solutions

• Taco Bell

• T-Mobile

• Utz

• Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi