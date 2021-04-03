St. Joseph vs. Ironton game to help assist former student

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

This game will mean a little more for someone not involved.

St. Joseph Central Catholic High School athletic director Greg Bryant said former student Vincent Keairns was involved in a tragic accident on Jan. 24 and has been hospitalized ever since that day.

St. Joseph will host the Ironton Fighting Tigers on Tuesday in a baseball game and the money raised will be used to help Keairns.

All gate proceeds as well as any other monetary donations collected will be donated to assist his family. Drew Artis will also be selling #TeamVincent shirts, wrist bands and can coozies.

“Any help that can be provided will be greatly appreciated to assist his family’s needs at this time because Vincent is facing a long period of hospitalization and rehabilitation,” said Bryant.

“Once a Flyer, always a Flyer.”

Game time is 5 p.m. at the field on Lawrence Street Road.