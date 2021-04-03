Upcoming Lawrence County road projects

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 378 culvert replacement – State Route 378 will be closed for five days between Trace Creek – Marion Ridge Road and State Route 141 starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 141 and S.R. 217. Estimated completion: 3 p.m. Friday.

State Route 243/ State Route 378 resurfacing – This project will resurface segments of both State Route 243 and State Route 378, as well as replace a culvert on State Route 378. Traffic on the affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall.

U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. This project will include two, 14-day ramp closures at the U.S. 52/ State Route 93 interchange. During the ramp closures, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 and State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.

State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Additional traffic control measures may be necessary as construct.