April 3, 2021

Upcoming Lawrence County road projects

By Staff Reports

Published 6:04 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

  • State Route 378 culvert replacement – State Route 378 will be closed for five days between Trace Creek – Marion Ridge Road and State Route 141 starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 141 and S.R. 217. Estimated completion: 3 p.m. Friday.
  • State Route 243/ State Route 378 resurfacing – This project will resurface segments of both State Route 243 and State Route 378, as well as replace a culvert on State Route 378. Traffic on the affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall.
  • U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. This project will include two, 14-day ramp closures at the U.S. 52/ State Route 93 interchange. During the ramp closures, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 and State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.
  • State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Additional traffic control measures may be necessary as construct.

