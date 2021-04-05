Donna Willis

Donna Faye Hayes Willis, 76, of Ironton, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, David Frederick Willis.

Funeral Services will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenneth Gowin officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

