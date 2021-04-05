Lavonne Stamper

April 24, 1942–April 2, 2021

Lavonne Lee Stamper, 78, of Ironton, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at a local nursing home facility.

Mrs. Stamper was born April 24, 1942, in Oak Hill, a daughter to the late August and Lillian (Edwards) Webb.

Lavonne was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a former sales clerk for JC Penney and retired from Lawrence County General Hospital (River Valley Health).

Mrs. Stamper was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Pancake.

She is survived by daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Gustin, of Ironton; son, Jerry “Timmy” (Leslie) Stamper, of Minford; siblings, David (Gail) Webb and Annette (Richard) Robinson, both of Kitts Hill; grandchildren, Jessica (Joshua) Lewis, Arinn Gustin, Madelyn Stamper, Tanner Gustin, Jarrod Stamper and Peyton Stamper; and great-grandchildren, Liam Lewis, Lea Lewis and Breauna Parsons.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Stamper family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.