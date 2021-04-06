CG wins behind Murphy’s perfect game

Jim Walker

FRANKLIN FURNACE — If anyone was rating Kaleigh Murphy’s pitching performance on Saturday, they’d have to give her a “zero.”

Now, that’s not a “zero” because her performance was that bad. In fact, it was quite the opposite as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ junior right-hander pitched a 5-inning perfect game in a 15-0 win over the Green Lady Bobcats.

Murphy struck out nine as she did not allow a single baserunner.

The Lady Hornets banged out 16 hits led by Jaidyn Griffith who went 4-for-4 with 2 doubles and 5 RBI and Addi Dillow who was 4-5 with 2 doubles and an RBI.

Rylee Harmon was 2-5 with an RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-2 and Katie Deeds 1-3 and an RBI.

Coal Grove (4-1, 1-0) stole 8 bases as a team.

In the second game, Green snapped a 9-9 tie to win 12-9

Ava Jenkins got the win for the Lady Bobcats as she went the distance striking out 9 and not walking a batter. However, she did give up give up 16 hits.

Griffith had 4 hits including 2 doubles in the loss.

Kailyn Neal and Jenkins had multiple hits to lead the Lady Bobcats.