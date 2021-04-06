expand
April 6, 2021

CG wins behind Murphy’s perfect game

By Jim Walker

Published 3:18 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Kaleigh Murphy pitched a 5-inning perfect game in a 15-0 win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Saturday. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — If anyone was rating Kaleigh Murphy’s pitching performance on Saturday, they’d have to give her a “zero.”
Now, that’s not a “zero” because her performance was that bad. In fact, it was quite the opposite as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ junior right-hander pitched a 5-inning perfect game in a 15-0 win over the Green Lady Bobcats.
Murphy struck out nine as she did not allow a single baserunner.
The Lady Hornets banged out 16 hits led by Jaidyn Griffith who went 4-for-4 with 2 doubles and 5 RBI and Addi Dillow who was 4-5 with 2 doubles and an RBI.
Rylee Harmon was 2-5 with an RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-2 and Katie Deeds 1-3 and an RBI.
Coal Grove (4-1, 1-0) stole 8 bases as a team.
In the second game, Green snapped a 9-9 tie to win 12-9
Ava Jenkins got the win for the Lady Bobcats as she went the distance striking out 9 and not walking a batter. However, she did give up give up 16 hits.
Griffith had 4 hits including 2 doubles in the loss.
Coal Grove hitting: Kaleigh Murphy 1-5, Addi Dillow 4-5 2-2B RBI, Rylee Harmon 2-5 RBI, Jaidyn Griffith 4-4 2-2B 5-RBI, Katie Deeds 1-3 RBI, Amber Schwartz 1-4, Jordyn Dale 1-4, Emily Carpenter 1-4, Ellie Delawder 1-2.
Kailyn Neal and Jenkins had multiple hits to lead the Lady Bobcats.

