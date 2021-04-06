expand
April 6, 2021

Lady Trojans top Lady Panthers

By Jim Walker

Published 2:32 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Jim Walker
PORTSMOUTH — The bats were too quiet for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers could only manage 5 hits in a 9-3 loss to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.
Portsmouth took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Olivia Dickerson.
Chesapeake tied the game in the top of the second when McKenna Brown singled home a run on a 1-1 pitch.
The Lady Trojans took the lead for good with 4 runs in the third.
Dickerson grounded out as a run scored, an error allowed two more runs to score and Faith Phillips hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.
The Lady Panthers managed just 2 more single runs including a solo home run by Sidney Fuller with one out in the seventh.
Fuller went 2-3 with 2 runs batted in to pace the Lady Panthers. Brown was 1-2 while Hannah Webb and Maddie Ward each went 1-3.
Emily Cheatham was 2-3 with an RBI and Dickerson 2-4 with 3 RBIs to pace Portsmouth. Katie Born was 1-4 with 2 RBI, Olivia Ramey 2-4, Phillips 1-2 with an RBI and Madison Perry 1-3.
Phillips got the win as she went the first 5 innings allowing 3 hits, struck out 7 and walked none. Errika Bowman took the loss as she gave up 9 hits and struck out 5.

