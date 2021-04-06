Lady Vikings fall to Lady Titans in SOC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — When you play a good team, especially the league favorite, don’t make a lot of mistakes or they’ll make you pay.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings went broke on Monday.

The Lady Vikings had 4 costly errors in a 10-0 run rule Southern Ohio Conference loss to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans.

“We had a couple of opportunities and didn’t score and defensively we didn’t make a couple of plays in one inning that we should have made and it cost us six runs. You can’t do that against a good team like Notre Dame,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Savannah Mart started for the Lady Vikings and took the loss but was the victim of a couple of errors that led to 6 unearned runs.

Notre Dame got a run in the first on a throwing error and the scored 6 in the second.

Gwen Sparks and Kyndall Ford singled to start the inning and Claire Dettwiller was safe on an error. Isabel Cassidy reached on an error when a potential double play ball was thrown away for 2 more runs. Annie Dettwille then doubled home 2 more.

The Lady Vikings (5-1, 1-1) had just two hits. Mart singled in the second and Emily Estep singled in the fourth to account for the offense.

Sparks got the win as she struck out 7and did not walk a batter.

The Lady Vikings host Fairland on Tuesday.

Sym. Valley 000 00 = 0 2 4

Notre Dame 161 11 = 10 11 2

Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. Gwen Sparks and Claire Dettwiller. W-Sparks (K-7, BB-0). L-Mart (ER-4, K-1, BB-4). Hitting-SV: Savannah Mart 1-2, Emily Estep 1-2; PND: Gwen Sparks 3-3, Annie Dettwiller 2-2, Kyndall Ford 2-2, Madison Brown 1-3, Isabel Cassidy 1-2, Ava Hassel 1-2.