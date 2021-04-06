Vikings rally late to slip by Titans, 4-3

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — A little dutch and a little clutch.

The Symmes Valley Vikings split the pitching duties for a strong outing and then got some clutch hits late to beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 4-3 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

The Vikings were down 2-1 heading into the top of the seventh when they scored 3 times and held on for the win.

Brayden Webb turned in a strong 4 innings as he gave up just 4 hits, struck out 2 and walked 2 with 2 unearned runs. Caden Brammer came on in relief to get the win as he allowed only one hit, one earned run, struck out 3 and walked 3.

“We didn’t hit that well, but we got a couple of hits at the end when we needed it,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

“Brayden pitched a great game. He doesn’t have a freshman mentality. Brammer came in and threw the ball well and our defense played really well. Our outfield made a couple of good catches.”

The Vikings (5-0, 2-0) scored a run in the first when Levi Best reached on an error, stole second and third and came home on a throwing error. Best stole seven bases in the game.

The Titans took the lead in the fourth.

Caleb Nichols reached on an error and scored on Bryant’s triple.

The score remained unchanged until the seventh.

Best was safe on an error, stole second and third, Brammer walked and Levi Niece had a clutch 2-run double and it was 3-2. Webb then got what proved to be the winning hit as he doubled home Niece.

Notre Dame rallied in the bottom of the inning only to fall short.

Jake McGuire walked, Dylan Seison singled, the runners moved up on a fielder’s choice and McGuire scored on another fielder’s choice.

“We didn’t play our best, but we got a win. I was really proud of how we fought and came back,” said Renfroe.

The Vikings play at Sciotoville East on Wednesday.

Sym. Valley 100 000 3 = 4 5 1

Notre Dame 000 200 1 = 3 5 4

Brayden Webb, Caden Brammer (5) and Nick Strow. Caleb Nichols and Ethan Kammer. W-Brammer (IP-3.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-3). Webb (IP-4.0, H-4, R-2, ER-0, K-2, BB-2). L-Nichols (ER-0, K-8, BB-3). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 1-4, Caden Brammer 1-3, Levi Niece 1-3 2B, Brayden Webb 1-4 2B, A.J. Litteral 1-4 2B; PND: Dylan Seison 1-4, Amari Herman 1-2, Chris Schmidt 1-2, Carter Campbell 1-3, Bryant 1-1 3B.