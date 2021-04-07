expand
April 7, 2021

Clean-up days set for this month in Lawrence County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

There will be a series of clean-up days throughout Lawrence County this month.

It will be for residents only of various townships and villages, with people required to show proof of residency.

  • The first is in Fayette Township on Friday, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8 a.m.–noon. It will be at 7681 County Road 1, in South Point and it is provided by the Fayette Township Trustees.
  • Perry Township will have two locations 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on April 17. It will be at 4633 State Route 243, Ironton, and 469 County Road 1, South Point. It is provided by the Perry Township Trustees.
  • The Village of Coal Grove will provide three clean up days. It will be 7 a.m.–7 p.m. April 22-24 on Riverside Drive in Coal Grove beside the impound lot. It is being done by the Village of Coal Grove.
  • The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

• In Rome Township, the clean-up days will be at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, 8 a.m.–noon on April 30 and 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on May 1. It is provided by the Rome Township Trustees.

