James Harris

June 30, 1949–April 6, 2021

James Melvin Harris, 71, of Coal Grove, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Ashland, Kentucky at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He was born on June 30, 1949, to the late Richard and Mary Menshouse Harris.

James was also preceded in death by his brother Richard Harris; and two sisters-in-laws, Francis Harris and Debbie Conley.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Harris; son, Michael (Mary Jo) Harris, daughters, Leighann (Travis) Johnson and Kathy Lewis; two stepsons, Eddie (Lorinda) Abrams and Jamie Baxter; four brothers, Donald, David, Keith and Tim Harris; sister, Marsha Blain; special brother-in-law, Mike Russell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences can be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.