Flyers blow by Rebels, 14-4

The St. Joseph Flyers were a little flat, so Jackson Rowe, Blake Stuntebeck and Elijah Rowe gave them a lift.

Coming off a loss to crosstown rival Ironton on Tuesday, the trio stake the Flyers to an early lead and they went on to beat the South Gallia Rebels 14-4 on Wednesday.

“We were a little sluggish at first, but we seemed to get a boost in the first inning when we scored 4 run and then we kind of picked it up a little as the game went on,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“Elijah Rowe and Blake Stuntebeck hit the ball really well and we have some other guys who hit the ball as well.”

Stuntebeck was 3-for-4 with a double run and 2 RBI, Elijah Rowe was 3-4 with a triple and 3 RBI, J.C. Damron 2-4 and an RBI with Michael Mahlmeister going 2-3 with a double and an RBI.

The Flyers (3-1) jumped on the Rebels early with the 4-run first inning.

Matt Sheridan reached on an error and scored on a triple by Jackson Rowe. Stuntebeck then singled him home, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Damron.

Damron stole second and came home on Elijah Rowe’s base hit.

St. Joseph pushed the lead to 7-0 in the third.

Stuntebeck led off with an inside-the-park home run. Michael Mahlmeister singled and scored on a triple by Elijah Rowe. Drew Brown followed with an RBI single to cap the rally.

The Rebels got a pair of runs in the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Davis doubled, Bainter was hit by a pitch, both moved up on a passed ball, McCloud grounded out for an RBI and Unroe singled in the second run.

The Flyers got 4 runs in the fifth to open up an 11-2 lead.

Damron singled and scored on a double by Michael Mahlmeister. Elijah Rowe was safe on an error, Jimmy Mahlmeister had a 2-out RBI single and Sheridan reached on an outfield error as 2 more runs scored.

South Gallia got 2 of the runs back in the top of the sixth. McCloud doubled to center and Mabe singled but McCloud was called out at home.

Mabe took second on the throw and went to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. Murphy walked and moved up on a wild pitch and Combs beat out an infield hit to short and Murphy scored on an error.

The Flyers capped the scoring with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Stuntebeck singled, stole second, took third when Damron reached on a dropped third strike and scored on a throwing error. Michael Mahlmeister walked and stole second and Elijah Rowe singled to left driving in Damron.

An outfield error on the play allowed Mahlmeister to score the final run.

Jimmy Mahlmeister went 4 innings for the win. He gave up 3 hits, 2 earned runs, fanned 2 and walked one. Damron finished up.

The Flyers host Green on Thursday.

South Gallia 000 202 0 = 4 7 7

St. Joseph 403 043 x = 14 13 2

Oram and Bainter. Jimmy Mahlmeister, J.C. Damron (6) and Drew Brown, Mark Hodges (4). W-Mahlmeister (IP-4.0, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-1, HBP-1). Damron (IP-2.0, H-4, R-2, ER-1, K-1, BB-3). L-Oram (ER-7, K-3, BB-1). Hitting-SG: Oram 1-4, Davis 1-3 2B, McCloud 1-3 2B RBI, Jaxxin Mabe 1-3, Unroe 1-3 RBI, Murphy 1-1, Combs 1-2; St. Joseph: Jimmy Mahlmeister 1-4 RBI, Jackson Rowe 1-4 3B RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 3-4 HR 2-RBI, J.C. Damron 2-4 RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 2-3 2B RBI, Elijah Rowe 3-4 3B 3-RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 RBI.