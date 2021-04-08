expand
April 8, 2021

Moore, Brammer lead Lady Tigers by Lady Hornets

By Jim Walker

Published 1:58 am Thursday, April 8, 2021


Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Kirsten Williams (7) dives back into first base ahead of the tag by Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ first baseman Rylee Harmon. The Lady Tigers took a 13-1 win over the Lady Hornets. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ battery was fully charged.
Pitcher Keegan Moore and catcher Graycie Brammer helped led the Lady Tigers to a 13-1 win over the Coal Grove Lady Hornets in six innings on Wednesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.
Moore pitched a 6-hitter, struck out 14 of the 18 outs, did not walk a batter and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and 2 doubles with 4 runs batted in.
Brammer went 2-3 with a double, a home run and she also drove in 4 runs as Ironton had 11 hits.
Kylee Richardson was 2-3 and Jada Rogers 2-2 with an RBI for Ironton.
Addi Dillow and Jaidyn Griffith each went 2-3 for the Lady Hornets.
Ironton (6-0, 2-0) snapped a scoreless tie with 6 runs in the third inning.
Kylie Miller walked and Bella Sorbilli and Rogers singled for a run. Brammer then belted a 3-run homer and it was 4-0.
Kirsten Williams walked, Moore doubled and Richendollar belted a 2-run single.
Ironton got a run in the fourth on a single by Miller, a walk to Rogers and Brammer’s double.
Another run scored in the fifth to make it 8-0.
Moore doubled, Richendollar singled to put runners at second and third and courtesy runner Katelyn Williams stole home.
Coal Grove (3-3, 1-1) avoided the shutout in the sixth when Dillow singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Rylee Harmon.
Ironton ended the game early in the bottom of the inning with 5 runs.
Miller walked, Rogers singled and Brammer walked to load the bases. Kirsten Williams reached on an error to score a run and then Moore ended the game with a walk-off grand slam home run.
Ironton visits Gallipolis on Thursday and faces Raceland at 4 p.m. in the Valley of Thunder on Friday at Symmes Valley. Coal Grove host Chesapeake on Friday.
Coal Grove 000 001 = 1 6 1
Ironton 006 115 = 13 11 0
Kaleigh Murphy, Kassidy Travis (4) and Jaidyn Griffith. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (ER-1, K-14, BB-0). L-Murphy (IP-3.0, H-5, R-6, ER-6, K-2, BB-2). Travis (IP-2.1, H-6, R-7, ER-6, K-3, BB-3). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-3, Addi Dillow 2-3, Rylee Harmon 1-3 RBI, Jaidyn Griffith 2-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-3 2B HR 4-RBI, Kirsten Williams RBI, Keegan Moore 3-4 2-2B HR (GS) 4 RBI, Kylee Richendollar 2-3, Kylie Miller 1-1, Bella Sorbilli 1-2, Jada Rogers 2-2 RBI.

