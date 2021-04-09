expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Charles Brown

By Obituaries

Published 3:34 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Charles Brown

Charles “Chuck” Richard Brown, 59, of South Point, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Dahnella Cain Brown.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Robert “Robin” Crouch officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be 5–7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To offer the Brown family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Marble competition to race funds for Henthorn building renovation

Charles Brown

Mike Chatfield

Margaret Lutz

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the Ohio Legislature’s passage of a bill limiting the governor’s health orders?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business