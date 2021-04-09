expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Elmus Guy

By Obituaries

Published 11:19 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Elmus Guy

Elmus O. Guy, 84, of Scottown, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jeryln.

The family will receive friends 2–3 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. The family is requesting visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in his honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Helen Barker

Elmus Guy

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

Planning underway as Memorial Day parade nears