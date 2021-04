Helen Barker

Helen Kathryn Barker, 77, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Monday. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.

Arrangements are being handled by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.