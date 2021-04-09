Margaret Lutz

Oct. 29, 1930–April 7, 2021

Margaret “Saralyn” Lutz, 90, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Lutz was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Crawfordville, Georgia; a daughter to the late Thomas V. and Margaret (Bird) Akins.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gary Edwin Lutz, whom she married Dec. 9, 1952.

Mrs. Lutz was a 1948 graduate of Raceland High School.

She was a former stenographer for C&O Railroad, retiring in 1990 after 40 years.

Saralyn was a member of Central Christian Church, where she beautified God’s sanctuary for virtually every occasion, but especially for the Christmas season.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Anderson.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Debra (Bud) Christian, of Richmond, Kentucky, David (Paige) Lutz, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Sarabeth (Dennis) Parker, of Ironton;

five grandchildren, Todd (Ashley) Christian, of Simpsonville, Kentucky, Zack (Christie) Christian, of Richmond, Seth (Danielle Bernard) Christian, of Lexington, Sydney (Kyle) DeLong, of Lexington, and Kayla (Brice) Roach, of Ironton; seven great grandchildren, Caroline, Natalie, Joshua, Lili and Sawyer Christian, Easton and Everly Roach; sister, Katie (Ron) Taylor, of Ironton; sister-in-law, Karen Alexander, of Huntington, West Virginia; and brother-in-law, Paul (Mary) Lutz, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Minister Phil LeMaster and Minister Jim Williams officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Lutz family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Christian Church.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.