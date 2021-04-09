Mike Chatfield

It is with great sadness that the family of Mike Chatfield announces Mike’s passing.

Mike passed peacefully at Hospice of Ashland, surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer.

Mike’s children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life, the legacy of Mike’s kind spirit will live on through them.

Mike was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with his family, friends and loving wife, Kathy.

All who knew Mike loved him.

There was nothing that Mike liked better than the Ironton Memorial Day Parade and hollering at all his friends as they passed.

He also loved sharing stories with his friends and family.

It was often said that there wasn’t a stranger that Mike didn’t know.

He was a man of faith and lived a life always helping others.

Mike will be sadly missed by all.

In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by his children, Heather (Mark) Meyer; and son, Michael (Heather) Chatfield Jr.; his sisters, Sue (John) Layne, Judi (Don) Durbin and Terri (Jim) Hayes; and brother, Jack Chatfield; and several step-children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Julie Chatfield; sister, Tammy Jo Davidson; and brother, Paul Chatfield.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Keith Watters officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Chatfield family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.