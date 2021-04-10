EDITORIAL: Back to normal, safely

Last weekend, the city of Ironton hosted three Easter egg hunts across they city, which were organized along with the Lawrence County commissioners, Ironton City Schools and the Ironton Elks Lodge.

The citywide event was the first of its kind and gave children in the area a chance for a return to normalcy, following last year, when the state was under stay-at-home order due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In coming weeks, several events are planned for our area, such as Spring on Vernon, hosted by downtown merchants, and the Chamber of Commerce’s arts and craft festival.

It is good to see a return to a sense of community and we commend the organizers of all of these activities.

And for those involved and those attending, we would urge that they follow all health guidelines.

By doing so, they can stop the spread of the virus and ensure that they have a safe and enjoyable spring.