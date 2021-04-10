The Ironton In Bloom Business of the Month for April is Glockner Chevrolet Buick GMC of Ironton. Six generations of Glockners have been providing transportation in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky since 1847, though they’ve only been in the Ironton location for six years. In the beginning, they sold bicycles. They were awarded a Chevrolet franchise in 1912, and remain the oldest continuously owned and operated franchise today. According to Joe Rozell, sales manager, Glockner provides full service including buying and selling cars, servicing, financing, and insurance. The Ironton franchise employs 30 people. Since coming to Ironton, Glockner has been active in supporting local fundraisers and activities.