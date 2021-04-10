Ironton’s big 6th, Wylie’s pitching key win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Two pitchers toed the rubber and they went toe-to-toe for 5 innings. But then one blinked and the other one didn’t.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ Jon Wylie and Gallipolis Blue Devils’ Zane Loveday were locked in a scoreless pitchers’ duel until Ironton scored 6 runs in the sixth inning to open the game up en route to a 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference win on Friday.

“That’s a big conference win,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

“Loveday is their ace and we battled him and finally got some runs. He’s a very solid pitcher. Jon threw well and had his off-speed working.”

The Ironton freshman right-hander worked 5 innings, did not allow a run and just 2 hits with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Loveday also went 5 innings without giving up a run but was the victim of the Ironton uprising.

Ironton (5-3, 2-1) finally broke the deadlock with a 6-run sixth inning.

Wylie started the inning with an infield hit and Cameron Deere lined a single to center. Jacob Sloan walked to load the bases and Trevor Kleinman got a bunt single for a run.

Cole Freeman had an infield hit for an RBI and Connor Kleinman had a 2-out, 2-run single and it was 4-0.

Kyle Howell singled to score Freeman and Kleinman came home on the return throw from the outfield.

Gallipolis (1-4, 1-2) got a run in the bottom of the inning with one out off of Sloan who came on in relief.

Beau Johnson singled, Loveday hit into a force out and went to third base on a pair of passed balls.

Trent Johnson walked and Dalton Mershon got an infield hit as Loveday scored. Sloan struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Ironton got the run back in the top of the seventh when Deere singled, stole second and third and scored on a passed ball.

“Deere continues to swing the bat well. Freeman is getting it done at the plate and Trevor Kleinman got us on the board with a squeeze play and Connor Kleinman came off the bench to get a big hit and break things open,” said coach Wylie.

Gallipolis put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Bode Wamsley singled, Grant Bryan walked and Beau Johnson hit a pop fly ball single to score both runners. Loveday doubled to score Johnson but Ashton Duncan came on to face the next batter and got a strikeout on 4 pitches to end the game and get the save.

Ironton had 8 hits with Deere going 2-for-2 and Freeman 2-2 with an RBI.

The Blue Devils got 7 hits as Beau Johnson was 2-4 with 2 RBI and Loveday 2-4 and an RBI.

Ironton hosts Portsmouth in a pivotal OVC game on Monday.

Ironton 000 006 1 = 7 8 1

Gallipolis 000 001 3 = 4 7 0

Jon Wylie, Jacob Sloan (6), Ashton Duncan (7) and Cole Freeman. Zane Loveday, Dalton Mershon (6), Trent Johnson (7) and Cole Hines. W-Wylie (IP-5.0, H-2, R-0, K-5, BB-2). Save-Duncan (IP-0.1, K-1). Sloan (IP-1.2, H-5, R-4, ER-4, K-2, BB-2). L- Mershon (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-3, BB-0). Loveday (IP-6.0, H-7, R-6, ER-6, K-8, BB-3). Johnson (IP-1.0), H-1, R-1, K-3). Hitting-Ironton: Kyle Howell 1-3 RBI, Jon Wylie 1-3, Cameron Deere 2-2, Trevor Kleinman 1-3 RBI, Cole Freeman 2-2 RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-1 2-RBI; Gallia: Beau Johnson 2-4 2-RBI, Zane Loveday 2-4 2B RBI, Dalton Mershon 1-2 RBI, Cole Hines 1-3, Bode Wamsley 1-2.