expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

King’s Daughters Cardiology offers same-day visits

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

King’s Daughters is pleased to announce the availability of same-day cardiology appointments at its cardiology offices in Ashland, Russell/Bellefonte, Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and Portsmouth, Ohio. Same-day visits are available Monday through Friday.

Same-Day care is designed for those who are having minor signs and symptoms of heart disease, such as shortness of breath, unexplained tiredness, flutter or a general feeling that something’s wrong. Patients who have experienced more serious symptoms in the past but did not seek care may also benefit from a Same-Day Cardiology visit.

Others who can benefit from same-day appointments include:

• Those with a family history of heart disease who want to begin seeing a cardiologist as a preventive measure;
• Patients whose primary care provider has recommended they see a heart specialist and want to get started right away;
• People who have moved into the area and need to establish with a heart specialist for continuity of care;
• Individuals who formerly saw a cardiologist but haven’t done so in a while.

To be seen by a King’s Daughters heart specialist the same day, call:
• Same Day Cardiology Ashland: (606) 324-4745
• Same Day Cardiology Russell/Bellefonte: (606) 388-4670
• Same Day Cardiology Portsmouth: (740) 353-8100
• Same Day Cardiology Prestonsburg: (606) 886-0892

More News

Ironton’s big 6th, Wylie’s pitching key win

Trevathan, Dragons knock off Pointers

Lady Vikings split ‘Thunder’ games with Ceramics, Smithies

Moore nearly untouchable as Lady Tigers beat Rams

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel the governor’s revised rules to allow large outdoor events to return is the right move?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business