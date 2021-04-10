Trevathan, Dragons knock off Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Blake Trevathan was dealing and it seemed like they were mostly trump cards.

Trevathan fired a 2-hitter and struck out 9 batters over 5 innings as the Fairland Dragons beat the South Point Pointers 11-1 in a 6-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Trevathan walked just one and the only run he allowed was unearned. Niko Kiritsy pitched a perfect sixth inning with one strikeout.

The Dragons had 10 hits with Cooper Cummings going 3-for-3 and Trevathan was 2-2 with 2 runs batted in. Dacoda Chapman was 2-4 with 2 RBI and Tyler Sammons 1-4 with a double and an RBI.

Nakian Dawson and Gage Chapman accounted for the South Point hits.

Fairland (5-2, 3-0) took a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Chapman and Sammons singled, Alex Rogers walked and Chapman scored on a passed ball. Gavin Hunt grounded out as a run scored, Cummings was hit by a pitch, Kiritsy hit a sacrifice fly, Brycen Hunt singled for a run, Trevathan singled and Hunt scored on an error.

The Dragons added a pair of runs in the third to make it 7-0.

Cummings started the inning with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and Trevathan singled him home. Adam Marcum walked and Chapman singled with both runners scoring on the play.

South Point (1-7, 0-3) got its run in the fifth inning when Chapman walked, stole second and scored as Xavier Haney reached on an error.

The Dragons answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-1.

Cummings singled, stole second and went to third on a throwing error. Kiritsy was hit by a pitch and took second on defensive indifference. Brycen Hunt hit a sacrifice fly, Trevathan was hit by a pitch, Marcum walked, Chapman grounded out as a run scored and Trevathan scored on a passed ball.

The Dragons ended the game early in the bottom of the sixth with one out.

Cummings singled, Kiritsy and Brycen Hunt walked and Trevathan singled to center as the run scored.

Fairland visits Chesapeake on Monday and hosts Portsmouth on Wednesday. South Point entertains Coal Grove on Monday.

South Point 000 010 = 1 2 5

Fairland 502 031 = 11 10 2

Nakian Dawson, Blaine Freeman (4) Gage Chapman. Blake Trevathan, Niko Kiritsy (6) and Cooper Cummings. W-Trevathan (IP-5.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-9, BB-1). Kiritsy (IP-1.0, K-1). L-Dawson (IP-3.1, H-7, R-7, ER-5, K-2, BB-2). Freeman (IP-2.0, H-3, R-4, ER-4, BB-4). Hitting-SP: Nakian Dawson 1-3, Gage Chapman 1-1; FHS: Dacoda Chapman 2-4 2-RBI, Tyler Sammons 1-4 2B RBI, Cooper Cummings 3-3, Niko Kiritsy SF RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-2 2-RBI, Blake Trevathan 2-2 2-RBI, Adam Marcum 1-1 2B.