Lady Vikings split with Davidson, Pickerington North

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings faced the bigger schools and gave a bigger effort.

The Lady Vikings finished the Valley of Thunder on Saturday with a big effort as they beat the Hilliard Davidson Lady Wildcats 10-6.

“We went 2-2 in the tournament and the kids played some pretty good competition and learned a lot,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep whose team is now 10-4.

Davidson took a 2-0 lead in the first inning only to have the Lady Vikings tied the game in the fourth when Lauren Wells, Kylee Jenkins, Desiree Simpson and Kylee Thompson all singled.

After Davidson got a run in the top of the fifth, the Lady Vikings roared back with 7 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Savannah Mart singled, Emily Estep reached on an error, Lauren Wells singled and Jocelyn Carpenter singled for a run. Jordi Ellison singled for the second run and Simpson doubled to clear the bases.

Thompson doubled home Simpson, Kelsie Gothard walked and Mart was safe on a fielder’s choice to score Thompson.

The final run scored in the sixth when Lilly Schneider singled, Brea Belville moved her up on a fielder’s choice and Simpson was safe on an error as the run scored.

Wells was 3-4, Jenkins and Gothard 2-3, Thompson 2-4 and Simpson 2-5 with a double and 5 runs batted in.

Thompson went 6.1 innings for the win. She fanned 3, walked one and 5 of the runs were earned.

Symmes Valley visits Green on Monday.

Davidson 200 010 3 = 6 8 2

Sym. Valley 000 271 x = 10 15 2

Runnals, Corock (6) and Mullens. Kylee Thompson, Savannah Mart (7) and Carpenter. W-Thompson (IP-6.1, H-8, R-6, ER-5, K-3, BB-1). Mart (IP-0.2, K-1, BB-0). L-Runnals (IP-5.0, H-12, R-9, ER-7, K-2, BB-2). Corock (IP-1.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-HD: Hensleey 2-4, Rickell 2-4, Keidel 2-4 2B, Mullens 1-4, Runnals 1-3; SV: Lauren Wells 3-4, Kylee Jenkins 2-3, Kelsie Gothard 2-3, Kylee Thompson 2-4, Desiree Simpson 2-5 2B 5-RBI, Lilly Schneider 1-3, Jordi Ellison 1-3, Savannah Mart 1-2, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-4.

Lady Vikings fall to Pickerington North

AID — Where’s a clutch hit when you need one?

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings had 10 hits but left 14 runners on-base in a 9-1 loss to the Pickerington North Lady Panthers on Saturday at the Valley of Thunder.

“We couldn’t get a key hit. We left 14 runners on a base and we didn’t strike out but twice in the game,” said Jeff “Odie” Estep whose Lady Vikings.

“(Pickerington North) put it together and hit the ball in the sixth inning. Most of their hits came in the first and sixth inning and that’s why they scored their runs.”

North had 4 hits in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Vikings got their run in the third when Kylee Thompson, Savannah Mart and Kelsie Gothard all singled. The Lady Vikings left the bases loaded in the inning.

North used 5 hits, a walk and an error to score 6 times in the fifth inning and open up a 9-1 lead.

Gothard was 2-4 with a double and RBI and Kylee Jenkins 2-3 to pace the 10-hit attack.

Pick. North 300 060 0 = 9 15 2

Sym. Valley 001 000 0 = 1 10 2

Coffey and A Brown. Savannah Mart, Kylee Thompson (2.1) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Coffey (ER-1, K-2, BB-1). L-Mart (IP-4.2, H-8, R-9, ER-7, K-2, BB-1). Thompson (IP-2.1, H-7). Hitting-PN: M Cox 2-5, Bowling 1-5, Jensen 3-4, R Coffey 4-4, Dowe 2-4, A Brown 2-4, Hillerich 2-4, Davis 1-4; SV: Kelsie Gothard 2-4 2B RBI, Kylee Jenkins 2-3, Jordy Ellison 1-1, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3, Emily Estep 1-4, Savannah Mart 1-4, Kylee Thompson 1-4, Desiree Simpson 1-4.